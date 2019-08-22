Kittle (calf) isn't expected to practice Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Initially deemed day-to-day with calf tightness, Kittle has been absent from practice for more than a week, also sitting out Monday's preseason win over the Broncos. There hasn't been any suggestion of his Week 1 availability being in danger, but he'll likely miss Saturday's exhibition matchup with the Rams.

