Kittle is signing a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the 49ers, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

The deal reportedly includes $40 million guaranteed and likely will lower Kittle's 2025 salary-cap hit (previously scheduled to be $22.09 million). He'll turn 32 in October but hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, coming off a 2024 campaign with a five-year high for receptions (78), six-year high for receiving yards (1,106) and the second most TDs of his career (eight). Kittle still hasn't reached triple-digit targets since 2019, but he's capable of handling more volume if injuries to teammates necessitate it. He's typically the third TE taken in 2025 fantasy drafts, after Brock Bowers and Trey McBride.