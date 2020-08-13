Kittle and the 49ers have reached agreement on a five-year, $75 million extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Kittle reported for the start of training camp with confidence his agent would work out a deal. This easily sets the record for a tight end contract, but it doesn't come close to the top of the market for wide receivers, which would've been a reasonable goal for a player who is known for his strong blocking and also is coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 75 receiving yards per game. In fantasy terms, Kittle remains locked in as a top-two tight end, perhaps ready to challenge Travis Kelce for the No. 1 spot. The 26-year-old could even see extra targets early in the season while Deebo Samuel (foot) works his way back from June surgery.
