49ers' George Kittle: Sits out practice Wednesday
Kittle (knee/ankle) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle didn't miss a beat in his return to action in Sunday's win over the Packers, turning his 38 offensive snaps into six catches (on six targets) for 129 yards and a touchdown. As coach Kyle Shanahan told Wagoner on Wednesday, the 49ers will move forward with a maintenance plan for Kittle's pair of health concerns, hence the lack of practice activity to begin Week 13 preparations. Expect Kittle's status to receive some clarity by the weekend, when the 49ers take on the Ravens.
