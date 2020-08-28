Kittle (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
The star tight end left Wednesday's practice with what was described as hamstring tightness. Afterward, coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that Kittle's removal was for precautionary measures. For now, we'll consider the 49ers' top pass-catcher day-to-day.
More News
-
49ers' George Kittle: Tending to hamstring injury•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Signs $75 million extension•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Not planning holdout•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Looking to reset TE market•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Won't require offseason surgery•
-
49ers' George Kittle: Held to four catches in SB LIV loss•