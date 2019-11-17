Play

49ers' George Kittle: Sitting again Sunday

Kittle (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle will log a second consecutive DNP as a result of his knee injury. There's no end in sight to his recovery, but his next opportunity to attempt to return arrives next Sunday night against the Packers. In Kittle's place, the 49ers will send out tight end Ross Dwelley, who was targeted seven times while earning 91 percent of the snaps on offense Week 10.

