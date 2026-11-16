Kittle brought in six of nine targets for 74 yards in the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

Kittle put together a very solid fantasy performance that was easily lost in the shuffle of multiple spectacular efforts by players on either side. However, the veteran tight end did pace the 49ers in receptions and targets while finishing second in receiving yards, and he's now recorded at least 70 yards on five occasions this season. Kittle is up to a 44-557-5 line on 62 targets through nine games as a Week 11 home showdown against the Vikings next Sunday night approaches.