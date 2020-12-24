Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Kittle (foot) is expected to play in Saturday's game at Arizona, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan noted Kittle fared well enough in practice to warrant the 49ers activating the tight end from injured reserve, a move that is slated to happen prior to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. In his first game action since Week 8, though, Kittle will be on a snap count nearly eight weeks removed from suffering a broken cuboid bone in his foot, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. Considering the recent play of Jordan Reed and Ross Dwelley, Kittle may not warrant a ton of looks from C.J. Beathard, but his rapport with the QB going back to college at Iowa could be enough to make his return a productive one.