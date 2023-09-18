Kittle hauled in all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Kittle was held to three receptions for the second straight week, failing to score a touchdown in either contest. The star tight end got off to a similarly-slow start in 2022 after returning from a groin injury as well, so better days should be ahead if he follows that same timeline. Kittle's fantasy managers should maintain faith after two down games, in hopes that he can finally pop off one of his signature big plays against the Giants on Thursday.