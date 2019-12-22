49ers' George Kittle: Solid effort in Week 16 win

Kittle secured five of eight targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 34-31 win over the Rams on Saturday.

The Rams managed to do a good job on Kittle in the first half, but the star tight end made plenty of noise after halftime. Kittle ultimately paced the 49ers in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, and his seven-yard touchdown grab just past the halfway point of the fourth quarter erased a 28-24 deficit for San Francisco at the time. Kittle has four touchdown receptions in the last six games -- as well as a three-game streak of at least eight targets -- and he'll look to make an impact once again in a pivotal Week 17 NFC West showdown against the Seahawks.