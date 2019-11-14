Play

49ers' George Kittle: Spectator in practice again

Kittle (knee) wasn't present Thursday for the 49ers' practice session, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has thus far resisted ruling Kittle out for a second straight game this weekend versus Arizona, but at this stage, it would be a major surprise if the tight end received clearance to play. Kittle's expected absence sets the stage for Ross Dwelley to play a major role once again in Week 11 after the second-year player logged 80 of a possible 88 offensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Seahawks, finishing the night with three catches for 24 yards on seven targets.

