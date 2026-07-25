49ers' George Kittle: Starting training camp on PUP

The 49ers placed Kittle (Achilles) on the active/PUP list Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle continues to recover from a torn right Achilles that he suffered in the 49ers' NFC wild-card win over the Eagles in January. The veteran tight end has been optimistic that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery and will be ready for Week 1 against the Rams on Sept. 10. By being placed on the active/PUP list, Kittle is eligible to participate in practice once he's fully recovered from his injury, but he'll be limited to side work for the time being. If Kittle ends up missing regular-season games, then Jake Tonges (foot) would be in line to serve as the 49ers' TE1.