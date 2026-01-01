49ers' George Kittle: Status in question for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kittle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Kittle has been tending to a mid-to-low ankle sprain that sidelined him Week 17 against the Bears, but after logging back-to-back limited sessions to kick off Week 18 prep and then telling Vic Tafur of The Athletic on Wednesday that he "absolutely" expects to play this weekend, he appears to be trending in the right direction to suit up. Ultimately, Kittle's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
