Kittle had three receptions (five targets) for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.

Kittle ran a beautiful route along the back edge of the end zone and Jimmy Garoppolo connected with his tight end for a score for the second week in a row. The 29-year-old is beginning to heat up after a slow start, averaging 5.5 receptions and 66.8 yards over his last four games. Kittle will look to keep things rolling after the upcoming bye week when the 49ers take on the Chargers on Nov. 13.