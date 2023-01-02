Kittle caught four of eight targets for 23 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Raiders.
Las Vegas' defense did a good job limiting Kittle to a 50 percent catch rate and his second lowest receiving total of the season. The star tight end still rewarded fantasy managers with a short score in the second quarter, his fifth touchdown in his last three games. Kittle and the surging 49ers will look to take advantage of a struggling Cardinals unit next Sunday, who the tight end burned for 84 yards and two scores back in Week 11.
