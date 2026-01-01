Kittle (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle missed the 49ers' Week 17 win against the Bears due to a mid-to-low ankle sprain that he suffered one week prior at Indianapolis. He maintained his activity level from Tuesday, and GM John Lynch relayed to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News on Wednesday that Kittle and other key 49ers were trending toward suiting up Saturday versus the Seahawks. Kittle himself told Vic Tafur of The Athletic that he "absolutely" expects to play this weekend, but Thursday's injury report will reveal whether or not he has a designation for Week 18 action.