49ers' George Kittle: Still limited at practice
Kittle (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Though he was removed from the Niners' injury report at one point last week, Kittle was held out of the team's preseason opener and has subsequently been limited at practice. Rare as it may be for a fifth-round rookie to earn a starting job, Kittle should still have a shot to unseat Vance McDonald if he gets past the nagging hamstring injury soon.
