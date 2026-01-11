Kittle won't return to Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles after sustaining an Achilles' injury.

After being carted off the field Sunday, it didn't take the 49ers long to rule Kittle out for the remainder of the contest. Look for the tight end to undergo further testing later Sunday or Monday, but it looks like he may be dealing with a serious injury. In his absence, Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell are San Francisco's available TEs.