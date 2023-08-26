Kittle (groin) is in uniform ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With starting quarterback Brock Purdy expected to get some run in the 49ers' exhibition finale, he'll welcome back the team's top tight end for the first time this preseason. Kittle has been dealing with an adductor strain since Aug. 10, but he was able to mix into drills Monday and now will be available to San Francisco's offense along with wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.