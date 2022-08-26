Kittle started but didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 17-0 preseason loss to the Texans.

Kittle posted an equivalent stat line to starting wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, as Trey Lance struggled to connect with his top pass-catchers during the starting quarterback's three drives of action. Despite this discouraging dress rehearsal, Kittle remains among the game's top tight ends heading into the regular season, usually slotting in fourth at the position behind Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Kyle Pitts.