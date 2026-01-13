San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Kittle (Achilles) will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday.

Kittle will have his surgery three days after tearing his right Achilles tendon in the second quarter of a 23-19 win over the Eagles in the wild-card round. Since most Achilles tears typically entail 9-to-12-month recovery periods, Kittle appears likely to be sidelined for at least some portion of the 2026 season. Jake Tonges will serve as the 49ers' top pass-catching tight end in Kittle's absence for the duration of the team's playoff run, and blocking specialist Luke Farrell may also be in line for added snaps.