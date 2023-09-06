Kittle (undisclosed) participated in the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle sat out the 49ers' first two preseason games due to an adductor strain before returning for the exhibition finale. While he managed to play 12 offensive snaps, he didn't haul in his only target and also required additional rest in the aftermath of that contest. On Monday, Kittle was contained to a side field, so his return to drills in some capacity two days later is a positive development. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether he was a limited or full participant.