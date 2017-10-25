Kittle was targeted twice and came away from Sunday's 40-10 loss to Dallas with a 16-yard catch.

So much for the Hawkeye connection. Kittle was targeted just twice by his former college teammate, C.J. Beathard, on Sunday after 17 total targets in the prior two weeks. Nothing much went right on Sunday for the 49ers, so it's hard to read too much into the results. The big early deficit led the 49ers to play Kittle for just 31 offensive snaps, less than half of the team's total. Four receivers, meanwhile, saw at least 30 offensive snaps. Better results may be to come. He next faces an Eagles team that just lost linebacker Jordan Hicks, its primary cover man against opponents' top tight end.