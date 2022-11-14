Kittle caught one of two targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

Kittle was used sparsely despite seeing the field for nearly every offensive snap. However, it's tough to put blame on the player when the coaching staff prefers to use one of the best receiving tight ends in the league as a run blocker. Fantasy managers just have to brush this off and hope for more than two targets for Kittle in next Monday's tilt against the Cardinals in Mexico City.