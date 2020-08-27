Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle is dealing with a tight hamstring, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kittle was removed for the last 30 minutes of Wednesday's practice, and after testing it was revealed that the All-Pro tight end doesn't have a strain, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. The precautionary measure may result in some lost practice reps in the short term, but the aim is to make sure Kittle is healthy for Week 1.
