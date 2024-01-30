Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Kittle will be day-to-day this week due to a toe injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Kittle had more offensive snaps (64 of 66) than any 49ers skill-position player not named quarterback Brock Purdy during Sunday's win against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game. Having said that, Kittle wasn't utilized much as a pass catcher, as he hauled in just two of three targets for 27 yards, while Deebo Samuel (nine targets), Brandon Aiyuk (eight) and Christian McCaffrey (five) dominated Purdy's attention. Kittle now will contend with a health concern as San Francisco prepares for Super Bowl LVIII versus the Chiefs, but he'll have nearly two weeks to get healthy before that game kicks off Sunday, Feb. 11.