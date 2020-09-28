Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers will assess Kittle (knee) on Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle so far has missed two games as a result of an MCL sprain and a bone bruise in his left knee. The 49ers reconvene for Week 4 preparations at Wednesday's practice, when the team will hope to get a look at Kittle on the field. Getting him back sooner than later will be key with Jordan Reed going on injured reserve Monday with a sprained knee. The next man up in San Francisco's TE group behind Kittle and Reed is Ross Dwelley, who recorded four catches (on four targets) for 49 yards this past Sunday against the Giants.