49ers' George Kittle: To return to practice soon
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Kittle (hamstring) to return to practice this week, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
A tight hamstring has kept Kittle of the field since Wednesday. Testing hasn't revealed a strain, so the decision appears to be a precaution to make sure the tight end reaches Week 1 in one piece.
