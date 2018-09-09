49ers' George Kittle: Tops team in receiving yards in opener
Kittle brought in five of nine targets for 90 yards in the 49ers' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
The second-year tight end was Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target of the afternoon, with his impressive yardage total likely at least partly influenced by the fact Marquise Goodwin (quadriceps) spent time on the sidelines during the contest. Kittle displayed his impressive speed on several receptions, including his game-long 36-yard grab. It was an auspicious start to the campaign for a player many believe will take a considerable leap in 2018, one he'll look to build on in a Week 2 matchup against the Lions.
