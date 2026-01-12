Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed after Sunday's 23-19 wild-card win over the Eagles that Kittle tore his Achilles during the game, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kittle exited in the first half due to an Achilles injury. The 49ers found a way to advance after losing their star tight end due to injury, but the diagnosis of a torn Achilles means Kittle won't rejoin his teammates on the field during their playoff run, as Kittle will face a recovery timeline of more than six months. He may not be available for the start of the 2026 regular season.