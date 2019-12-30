49ers' George Kittle: Totals 93 yards in win

Kittle had seven catches for 86 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over Seattle.

Kittle paced all receiving options for either team by hauling in all seven of the balls thrown his way as the 49ers passed the ball with ease against a banged up Seattle defense. The 86 yards put the 25-year-old over 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season, and his five scores matched last year's output in two fewer games. Kittle's ankle injury that forced him to miss two games -- and never fully healed -- caused him to finish behind fellow stud tight end, Travis Kelce, in the fantasy rankings, and both figure to be the top options at the thin position heading into the 2020 campaign yet again.