The 49ers believe that Kittle (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, will be ready to play in the team's Week 3 matchup with the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle is dealing with a sprained MCL in his left knee in addition to a bone bruise, injuries that would normally necessitate a multi-week recovery timetable. Though the tight end won't be available Week 2 after suffering the injury in the season-opening loss to Arizona, the 49ers gained optimism that Kittle would make a quick return after he was able to walk around the team's training facility without a limp this week. He'll continue his rehab in San Francisco through the weekend before joining the 49ers on the East Coast early this week as the team prepares for back-to-back games at MetLife Stadium. While Kittle is sidelined for the Jets game, Jordan Reed is expected to operate as the 49ers' top pass-catching tight end, while Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner and Kyle Juszczyk likely handle most of Kittle's responsibilities as a blocker.