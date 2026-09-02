Kittle (Achilles) will travel to Australia with the 49ers and "is trending in the right direction to play" in the season opener Sept. 10 versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A final call on Kittle's availability for Week 1 isn't expected to be made until the 49ers arrive in Australia, but his involvement in practice this week and presence on the road trip suggest that he's on track to play. Kittle -- who tore his right Achilles tendon Jan. 11 and underwent surgery three days later -- could have his snaps limited to some degree if he's cleared to play in the season opener.