San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Wednesday that Kittle (ankle) is trending in the right direction to suit up Saturday night versus the Seahawks, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle wasn't able to practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out to face the Bears in Week 17, but he managed to get in limited on-field reps during Tuesday's session. Barring any setbacks, the standout tight end looks on track to return to action versus Seattle on Saturday, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be officially assigned an injury designation on Thursday's practice report. Kittle's status will be crucial for Brock Purdy and the 49ers' offense, as the victor of Saturday's showdown will not only win the NFC West, but also the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.