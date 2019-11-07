49ers' George Kittle: Trending toward game-time call

Kittle (knee/ankle) won't practice Thursday, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying the tight end likely will be a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A matchup with the second-place team in the NFC West might encourage an aggressive approach, but it probably isn't a great sign that Shanahan already is talking about a game-time decision. Kittle played through a knee injury in last Thursday's 28-25 win over the Cardinals, catching six of eight targets for 79 yards and a touchdown despite getting hurt on the first snap of the game. An MRI the following day brought good news, but the addition of an ankle injury is a complicating factor. If Kittle ultimately can't play in Monday's game, Ross Dwelley will step in as San Francisco's top pass-catching threat at tight end. A return to practice Friday and/or Saturday would represent a major step toward avoiding that scenario.