Kittle (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Seattle, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying the tight end looked "awesome" in his return to a limited practice Friday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Absences Wednesday and Thursday seemingly had Kittle on track for another missed game, but he now appears at least 50/50 to play after showing well at Friday's practice. While Shanahan said he's more optimistic this week than he was last week, the Niners still will want to see how Kittle responds over the next two days, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. It thus sounds like the tight end could be a game-time decision ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, with another absence leaving the team to deploy a TE rotation of Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley. None of the three saw more than 54 percent of snaps (Kroft) or two targets (Kroft, Dwelley) in the Week 1 loss to Chicago.