Kittle caught all three of his targets for 34 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Vikings.

Kittle scored on both of his first-half catches, capping San Francisco's opening drive with a 17-yard touchdown before adding an eight-yard score in the first minute of the second quarter. The multi-touchdown performance was especially impressive considering the Vikings came in having allowed just one touchdown on a league-low 33 catches to tight ends. Kittle has been one of the top performers at his position as usual, with seven touchdown catches in 10 games, though his streak of consecutive outings with at least four catches ended at eight games. Up next for Kittle is a Week 12 home game against the Seahawks.