49ers' George Kittle: Unavailable Monday, as expected

Kittle (knee/ankle) is inactive for Monday's game against the Seahawks.

Kittle played through a knee injury during the 49ers' Week 9 victory at Arizona, and while the results of an ensuing MRI aren't known, he was unable to practice in any capacity in advance of this contest. The 49ers thus are taking a cautious approach with Kittle, who will yield tight end reps to Ross Dwelley, Garret Celek and Levine Toilolo.

