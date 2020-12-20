Kittle (foot) is "pushing to play" in the 49ers' final two regular-season contests, but the team hasn't decided whether the tight end will be activated from injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. "A lot will go into that decision," a team source told Rapoport, regarding whether Kittle will play again in 2020.

After being cleared to practice Wednesday, Kittle looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the fractured bone in his foot that has sidelined him since Week 8. While another week of practice should be enough to get Kittle ready for game action from a conditioning standpoint, the 5-8 49ers may not want to risk exposing the star tight end to a potential setback over the final two games, especially if they're already eliminated from the playoffs. If the 49ers are at least able to win against the Cowboys on Sunday to keep their faint postseason hopes alive, Kittle's return Week 16 at Arizona would likely become more realistic.