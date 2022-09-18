Kittle (groin) remains listed as questionable but isn't expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kittle's status for Week 2 will become official when the 49ers' inactive list is released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, but the star tight end appears to be trending in the wrong direction, even though head coach Kyle Shanahana said Kittle looked "awesome" in his return to a limited practice Friday, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. The 49ers are likely to rely on a rotation of of Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley at tight end if Kittle indeed can't go. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays more optimism about Kittle's status, noting that the 28-year-old is being treated as a true game-time decision.