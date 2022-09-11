Kittle (groin) isn't slated to play in Sunday's game at Chicago, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Since injuring his groin during an unofficial practice Monday, Kittle has been sidelined from all drills and entered the weekend with a questionable designation. His status likely won't be confirmed until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but the 49ers are poised to trot out Charlie Woerner, Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley at tight end. Kittle's expected absence likely will allow more targets for the team's top wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk than the aforementioned TE trio.