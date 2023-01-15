Kittle caught both of his targets for 37 yards in Saturday's 41-23 playoff win over the Seahawks.
Kittle recorded a couple of nice receptions, but he ultimately disappointed from a fantasy perspective with the low volume. The star tight end was asked to stay back as a blocker to help a struggling offensive line Saturday, resulting in the low target share. Kittle was Brock Purdy's favorite target down the stretch of the regular season when the duo connect for seven scores over a four-game stretch, so there is still big-game potential heading into the divisional round.
