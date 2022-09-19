Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (groin) was close to being available for the 49ers' Week 2 matchup with the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After Kittle logged a limited practice last Friday, Shanahan said the tight end looked "awesome," and he eventually entered the weekend as questionable. In the end, Kittle was held out with the anticipation he'd be even healthier for Week 3 action. His activity level will be one to watch when the 49ers step on the field Wednesday and begin to gear up for Sunday night's contest at Denver.