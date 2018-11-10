49ers' George Kittle: Wears non-contact jersey for third-straight day
Kittle (chest) wore a non-contact jersey for the third straight day at practice Saturday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Inman suggests Kittle is still expected to play Monday against the Giants despite donning the aforementioned apparel, but an official injury designation later in the day should provide some clarification on the tight end's status moving forward. Garrett Celek, who missed Thursday's practice due to non-injury related reasons, would stand to see a significant rise in snaps in the event Kittle misses any time.
