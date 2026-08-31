Kittle (Achilles) will be eased back into practice this week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Kittle was activated from the active/PUP list last week and continues to make his push to play Week 1 against the Rams on Thursday, Sept. 10. He'll be limited in practice this week, and San Francisco figures to then ramp things up for Kittle next week to see if he can travel with the team to Australia. If Kittle is unable to go for the season opener, Jake Tonges and Luke Farrell would handle tight end duties for the Niners.