Kittle (ankle) will be a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Kittle logged a trio of DNPs last week before ultimately missing this past Sunday night's shootout with the Bears. His return to the field Tuesday would seem to give Kittle a decent chance of returning for Saturday's Week 18 date with the Seahawks. In Kittle's absence against Chicago, Jake Tonges played 69 percent of the offensive snaps and produced a useful 7-60-1 receiving line on nine targets.