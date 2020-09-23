San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The activity will mark Kittle's first since sustaining a sprained MCL and bone bruise in his left knee Week 1 against the Cardinals. While he sat out this past Sunday's road win versus the Jets, there was an expectation that he would return Week 3, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kittle will set himself up to do just that with some activity Wednesday, with two more chances to increase his activity level as the week goes on.