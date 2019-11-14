49ers' George Kittle: Will be sidelined Sunday

Coach Kyle Shanahan ruled out Kittle (knee/ankle) for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Shortly after noting Kittle didn't practice Wednesday, Shanahan made the decision on the tight end's Week 11 availability. Kittle thus will focus on getting his left knee and ankle right while the 49ers turn to Ross Dwelley as their primary TE. Dwelley aside, Garrett Celek and Levine Toilolo also should play bit parts in the offense.