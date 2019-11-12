49ers' George Kittle: Will make effort to return Sunday
Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope that Kittle (knee/ankle) will make enough progress this week to return Sunday against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Kittle failed to practice at all last week due to knee and ankle injuries, resulting in the second absence of his three-year career. While there seems to be some optimism surrounding the tight end, Shanahan also called Kittle's health concerns "much bigger" than kicker Robbie Gould's quadriceps issue, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Shanahan won't rule Kittle out yet due to his propensity to play through injuries, but he'll help his own cause by getting on the practice field in some capacity in the next few days.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Injuries, four more bye weeks and some strange Week 10 results keep shifting the landscape....
-
Week 11 TE Preview: O.J. have juice?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.