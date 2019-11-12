49ers' George Kittle: Will make effort to return Sunday

Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed hope that Kittle (knee/ankle) will make enough progress this week to return Sunday against the Cardinals, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kittle failed to practice at all last week due to knee and ankle injuries, resulting in the second absence of his three-year career. While there seems to be some optimism surrounding the tight end, Shanahan also called Kittle's health concerns "much bigger" than kicker Robbie Gould's quadriceps issue, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Shanahan won't rule Kittle out yet due to his propensity to play through injuries, but he'll help his own cause by getting on the practice field in some capacity in the next few days.