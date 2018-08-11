Kittle won't suit up for anymore preseason games after separating his shoulder against the Cowboys on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Although there's no structural damage to Kittle's shoulder, he'll need rest to ensure it heals correctly. Kittle had 43 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie campaign. His 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame earned him 16 red-zone targets -- six of which were with Jimmy Garoppolo under center -- as well